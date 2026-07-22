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École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, Université de Lyon
Lyon, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Medical School, Tongji University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, Université de Lyon
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death