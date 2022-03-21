bertrand mollereau
École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, Université de Lyon
Lyon, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Medical School, Tongji University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, Université de Lyon
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB)
Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
University of Limoges
Limoges, France
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Northeastern State University
Tahlequah, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
Hiroshima University
Hiroshima, Japan
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
UMR5095 Institut de Biochimie et Génétique Cellulaires (IBGC)
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death