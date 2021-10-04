Scope

The Ceramics Processing section of Frontiers in Ceramics publishes high quality fundamental and applied research related to the processes used to fabricate traditional and advanced ceramics, also with reference to industrial practices. The topics range from the synthesis of starting powders to the realization of final components and devices.

Topics covered by the present section include, but are not limited to:

• Synthesis and preparation of ceramic powders

• Colloidal suspensions, granulated powder, slurries and pastes

• Conventional forming methods (die compaction, slip and tape casting, dip coating, extrusion, injection moulding) and additive manufacturing

• Conventional sintering and innovative sintering techniques (cold sintering, spark plasma sintering, flash sintering, ultrarapid high-temperature sintering)

• Joining

• Machining

• Coatings and enamels

• Fusion and casting

• Reaction bonding

• Polymer pyrolysis

• Fabrication routes for fibre-reinforced composites

• Modelling and simulation of forming, drying and sintering

The present section collects contributions that aim to better clarify the phenomena underlying the traditional production techniques, to improve and make fabrication techniques more efficient and versatile and to obtain diverse microstructures and compositions; works concerning new production technologies, from additive manufacturing to innovative sintering methodologies, also find an optimal placement. Technologies related to the production of components, coatings or fibres through chemical vapour deposition, sol-gel, thermal- or plasma-spraying as well as aspects related to glass-ceramics may be better suited for other sections of the Frontiers in Ceramics journal.