Mission & scope

Frontiers in Conservation Science is a multidisciplinary open access journal dedicated to the publication of ideas, reports, methods, and techniques that can be applied to biodiversity conservation and management.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Daniel T Blumstein, (University of California, Los Angeles, USA), the journal aims to foster collaboration between scientists, stakeholders, and civil society to advance the conservation and management of the world's biodiversity. Topics of interest include:

animal conservation

conservation genetics and genomics

conservation social sciences

global biodiversity threats

human-wildlife interactions

plant conservation.

The journal welcomes submissions that apply biological, ecological, and social science to study and advance conservation and management, particularly those that demonstrate an effective impact on meeting global conservation goals. Therefore, articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are particularly welcome, including SDG 13: climate action, SDG 14: life below water, and SDG 15: life on land. In addition, the journal has a broader interest in SDG 11: sustainable cities and communities due to its relevance to urban ecology, SDGs 1 and 4 and ecotourism and finally SDG 6, and the focus on the conservation of natural wetlands.

Frontiers in Conservation Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of biodiversity conservation by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike. It aims to pave the way for scientific breakthroughs and ensure the preservation of the planet's precious biodiversity.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.