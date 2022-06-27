Mission & scope

Frontiers in Conservation Science is a multidisciplinary open access platform dedicated to the publication of ideas, reports, methods and techniques that can be applied to biodiversity conservation and management.

The aim of the journal is to encourage collaboration between scientists, stakeholders and civil society to advance the conservation and management of the world's biodiversity.

To achieve this, the journal prioritizes publications that apply biological, ecological and social science to study and advance conservation and management, particularly those that demonstrate an effective impact on meeting global conservation goals.

Specialty Sections

- Animal Conservation, led by Dr Ronald Swaisgood, San Diego Zoo, including: species protection, behavior, physiology, as well as captive breeding, translocations, applied disease ecology, distribution and abundance, interactions, biological invasions.

- Human-Wildlife Interactions, led by Dr Alexandra Zimmermann, University of Oxford, including: human-wildlife conflict/coexistence, conservation conflicts, wildlife management, urban/sub-urban interactions, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable use of wildlife, wildlife tourism/ecotourism, community-based conservation, conservation, poverty and livelihoods, protected areas and people.

- Conservation Genomics, led by Dr Uma Ramakrishnan and Prof. Paul Hohenlohe, National Centre for Biological Sciences and University of Idaho respectively, including: genetics and genomics applied to animal and plant conservation.

- Plant Conservation, led by Dr Lindsey Gillson and Prof. Em. David Inouye, University of Cape Town and University of Maryland respectively, including: plant interactions, plant translocations, plant physiology, applied disease ecology to address conservation issues, biological invasions, distribution and abundance.

- Global Biodiversity Threats, led by Prof. Lee Fitzgerald, Teyas A&M University, including: impacts on biodiversity and conservation of: climate change, pollution, land-use change, ocean exploitation, water-use, food-systems, urbanisation, and energy requirements.