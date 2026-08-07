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University of Maryland, College Park
College Park, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Conservation
Department of Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology, University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Conservation
Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Mengla, China
Associate Editor
Plant Conservation
Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute
Thiruvananthapuram, India
Associate Editor
Plant Conservation