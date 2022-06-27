Scope

The Global Biodiversity Threats section of Frontiers in Conservation Science publishes high-quality, multi-disciplinary applied and theoretical research from the family of topics covering the drivers and patterns of biodiversity change at the global scale. The section covers all biomes, including terrestrial, freshwater, and marine themes, and considers all threatening processes at the global scale, including but not limited to climate change, biotic exchange, land use and development, urbanisation, global trade, agricultural patterns, water use, pollution, fishing, energy-supply systems, and economic policy. Papers in this section will outline current patterns, predict future trends, or in some cases, incorporate palaeo proxies to determine biodiversity patterns over longer time scales (as long as these can be placed clearly in the modern or future context of current biodiversity patterns). Important questions this section aims to answer include: Which choices we make as a species will most profoundly affect the diversity, distribution, abundance, extinction risk, and functionality of biodiversity at the global/planetary scale? What are the global consequences of disruption to biodiversity and its functions to human society? What are the realistic policy levers that we can use to minimise the damage to biodiversity and the health of ecosystems?

While the spatial scale of the papers in this section are obviously global in nature, we will also consider topics of finer spatial scales provided they can address clear global trends and questions. This aspect will be assessed at the discretion of the Specialty Chief Editor. We encourage data-based, modelling, and meta-analytical review papers.

Areas covered

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Global biodiversity trends

· Effects of climate change on biodiversity

· Biotic exchange

· Disease and health

· Fisheries/aquaculture effects on marine biodiversity

· Energy supply and distribution

· Agricultural patterns and policies

· Global trade

· Land use, development, urbanisation

· Pollution

The Global Biodiversity Threats section does not consider papers on general sustainability, or conservation-related material operating at fine spatial scales. Beyond the scope of this section are the themes of ecological restoration, conservation genetics, conservation law, conservation psychology, animal behaviour, ecotourism, community-based conservation, protected-area management, conservation physiology, or single-species population viability analyses or distribution models.