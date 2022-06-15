Scope

The Global Biodiversity Threats section is committed to publishing research that focuses on understanding and addressing the drivers and patterns of biodiversity change on a global scale.

Under the guidance of Dr. Mario Díaz from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Global Biodiversity Threats section invites submissions that explore aspects of global biodiversity, aiming to identify the factors that most significantly impact the distribution, abundance, extinction risk, and functionality of biodiversity at the planetary level.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

agricultural patterns and policies

biotic exchange

disease and health

effects of climate change on biodiversity

energy supply and distribution

fisheries/aquaculture effects on marine biodiversity

global biodiversity trends

global trade

land use, development, urbanisation

pollution

Submissions to this section should provide comprehensive and in-depth knowledge about the factors influencing global biodiversity and the potential consequences of these threats to ecosystems and human society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of global biodiversity threats and their consequences, addressing SDGs 11 (Sustainable cities and communities), 12 (Responsible consumption and production), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Global Biodiversity Threats section does not consider papers on general sustainability, or conservation-related material operating at fine spatial scales. Beyond the scope of this section are the themes of ecological restoration, conservation genetics, conservation law, conservation psychology, animal behaviour, ecotourism, community-based conservation, protected-area management, conservation physiology, or single-species population viability analyses or distribution models.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Global Biodiversity Threats to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.