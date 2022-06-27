Scope

Plants are a critical component of the world’s biological diversity and underpin nature’s ability to deliver critical ecosystem services such as food, water, soil formation and climate regulation. Plants provide economic, cultural, and medicinal benefits, as well as habitat for animals. Conserving plants is therefore vital to the well-being of the planet, and requires an understanding not only of plants themselves, but also of their interactions with other organisms and the environment, as well as the impact of human activities on the structure, function, abundance and distribution of plants and their communities.

Plant species and communities are under threat from land transformation, invasion of alien species, climate change, pollution, and breakdown of biotic interactions. Research is urgently needed to understand human impacts on plants and to shape effective conservation strategies.

The Plant Conservation section of Frontiers in Conservation Science reports high-quality fundamental and applied research on the below topics, of relevance to the science, practice and policy of plant conservation, including restoration ecology, ecosystem services, and traditional knowledge.

Areas covered include:

· Ecology / Ecophysiology / Ecosystem dynamics, including but not limited to plant interactions, pollination, plant community dynamics, disturbance ecology and habitat fragmentation

· Biogeography and macro-ecology, including but not limited to plant distribution and abundance, plant evolution and conservation genetics, plants and climate change.

· Conservation practice, including restoration ecology, plant translocations, ex-situ conservation, management of alien species, disease ecology, population viability analyses, community based natural resource management.

· Plants and society, including ecosystem services, conservation of medicinal plants, agroforestry, conservation policy, traditional ecological knowledge.

All papers should ask and answer pressing questions in conservation and have relevance to the science, practice and/or policy of plant biodiversity conservation. Studies of pure ecology, evolution, ecophysiology, or descriptions of change over time should be directed to our sister journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.