Scope

The Plant Conservation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and preserving plant biodiversity for the well-being of the planet.

Led by Dr. David Inouye from the University of Maryland, College Park, the Plant Conservation section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant conservation, which address the challenges and opportunities in the science, practice, and policy of plant biodiversity conservation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biogeography and macro-ecology, including but not limited to plant distribution and abundance, plant evolution and conservation genetics, plants and climate change.

conservation practice, including restoration ecology, plant translocations, ex-situ conservation, management of alien species, disease ecology, population viability analyses, community based natural resource management.

ecology / Ecophysiology / Ecosystem dynamics, including but not limited to plant interactions, pollination, plant community dynamics, disturbance ecology and habitat fragmentation

plants and society, including ecosystem services, conservation of medicinal plants, agroforestry, conservation policy, traditional ecological knowledge.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of plant conservation, addressing pressing questions and offering insights relevant to the science, practice, and policy of plant biodiversity conservation. All papers should ask and answer pressing questions in conservation and have relevance to the science, practice and/or policy of plant biodiversity conservation.

Studies of pure ecology, evolution, ecophysiology, or descriptions of change over time should be directed to our sister journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant conservation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.