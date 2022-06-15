Scope

The Hepatic Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of targeted drug delivery systems for liver diseases.

Led by Dr. José Lanao from the University of Salamanca, this section welcomes submissions in the various domains of hepatic drug delivery, which connect fundamental research with practical applications for the diagnosis and treatment of liver pathologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell-based therapies for the treatment of liver diseases

clinical trials of hepatic-directed dosage forms

delivery systems for mRNA therapies

delivery systems for the diagnosis and treatment of liver cancer

delivery systems for the treatment of hepatitis

drug and gene delivery for the treatment of liver fibrosis

drug delivery systems for liver infectious diseases

functionalized nanomaterials for hepatic drug delivery

hepatic drug delivery systems for natural products

hepatic toxicity of nanomaterials and toxicokinetics

in vitro/in silico approach for the development of hepatic delivery systems

nanodiagnosis in liver diseases

nano targeting to hepatic macrophages

physiological-based pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PBPK/PD) modelling and simulation of drug delivery systems in liver diseases

technologies in manufacturing of hepatic drug delivery systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, optimization, and application of drug delivery systems for the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the hepatic drug delivery, diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases, and development of targeted drug delivery systems (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hepatic drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.