Specialty chief editor raj thakur Queen's University Belfast Belfast , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

Scope The Ophthalmic Drug Delivery section in Frontiers in Drug Delivery publishes high-quality reports on basic, translational and clinical research across the field of Ophthalmic Drug Delivery. Drug delivery is an integral part of any therapeutic strategy in the field of ophthalmology and this transdisciplinary domain solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: Fundamental knowledge and advances in ocular barriers structure and functions

Fundamental knowledge and advances in molecular ocular transport mechanisms in health and disease states

Ocular pharmacokinetics in relevant models and in humans

Routes of administration for targeted delivery

Modelization of ocular pharmacokinetics

Toxicology methods development

Polymer technologies applied to ocular requirements

Particular systems, implants, nanocarriers, reservoirs

Gene and RNA-based therapies delivery by any method

Protein delivery and production for ocular diseases

Physical methods to enhance ocular delivery of drug such as electrical current, ultrasounds, light… and combination technologies

Sustained release methods of small and large molecules Translation to human eye and disease, including results from human studies are encouraged. We do not encourage publications limited to theoretical ophthalmic application of delivery systems or in vitro studies not relevant for human applications. Frontiers in Drug Delivery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Drug. Deliv.

Abbreviation fddev

Electronic ISSN 2674-0850

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

