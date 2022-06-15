Scope

The Ophthalmic Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of ocular drug delivery systems.

Led by Prof. Raj Thakur from Queen's University Belfast, the Ophthalmic Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in various domains of ophthalmic drug delivery, which connect fundamental knowledge with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in molecular ocular transport mechanisms in health and disease states

advances in ocular barriers structure and functions

Case Studies in Translating Ocular Drug Delivery Research to Clinical Practice

combination technologies and other device-based systems

developing in vitro and ex vivo ocular models for testing formulation screening and compatibility

electrical current, Microneedles, ultrasounds, light

gene and RNA-based therapies delivery by any method

modelization of ocular pharmacokinetics

ocular pharmacokinetics in relevant models and in humans

particular systems, implants, nanocarriers, reservoirs

polymer technologies applied to ocular requirements

protein delivery and production for ocular diseases

routes of administration for targeted delivery

sustained release methods of small and large molecules

toxicology methods development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of ocular drug delivery systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ophthalmic drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.