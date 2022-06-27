Main content

Specialty chief editor nazila kamaly Imperial College London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Technological and Methodological Advances in Drug Delivery

Scope The Technological and Methodological Advancements in Drug Delivery section publishes cutting-edge fundamental and applied research related to all aspects of drug delivery with the aim of treating disease and improving human health. This includes novel drug delivery platforms and methods of drug detection and analysis. Drug delivery is an increasingly expanding multidisciplinary field that brings together researchers from all branches of the physical and biological science fields. Submissions across nano to micro-scales will be considered on the following topics: Drug delivery platforms Drug delivery platform characterisation Synthetic chemistry as related to drug delivery Drug delivery detection/analysis/monitoring Materials science for drug delivery Personalised medicine Drug delivery and AI Micro and nanotechnologies for drug delivery Nanomedicine Biomaterials Drug delivery and devices (microfluidics, biomicrofluidics, lab-on-a-chip, organs-on-a- chip, bioelectronics) Stimuli responsive drug delivery Internal and external triggered drug delivery Bioassay development and optimisation Drug delivery and robotics Drug delivery and wearables High throughput methodologies Precision tools Bench-to-bedside translation Drug delivery and telehealth All submissions must align with relevant concepts in drug delivery – and if not within the scope of this Journal. Drug molecule identification do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other relevant journals. Frontiers in Drug Delivery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Drug. Deliv.

Abbreviation fddev

Electronic ISSN 2674-0850

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Technological and Methodological Advances in Drug Delivery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Technological and Methodological Advances in Drug Delivery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

