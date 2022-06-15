Scope

The Technological and Methodological Advances in Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative approaches and techniques in drug delivery systems.

The Technological and Methodological Advances in Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in various domains of drug delivery. Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bench-to-bedside translation

bioassay development and optimization

biomaterials

drug delivery and AI

drug delivery and devices (microfluidics, biomicrofluidics, lab-on-a-chip, organs-on-a-chip, bioelectronics)

drug delivery and robotics

drug delivery and telehealth

drug delivery and wearables

drug delivery platforms

high throughput methodologies

internal and external triggered drug delivery

materials science for drug delivery

micro and nanotechnologies for drug delivery

personalized medicine

precision tools

synthetic chemistry as related to drug delivery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative techniques and platforms in drug delivery systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the technological and methodological advances in drug delivery, biomaterials, nanomedicine, and personalized medicine, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.