Scope

The Topical and Transdermal Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative technologies and approaches for drug delivery through or into the skin and its annexes (hair and nails).

Led by Prof. M Begoña Delgado-Charro from the University of Bath, the Topical and Transdermal Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transdermal and topical drug delivery for any therapeutic indication and of parenteral drug delivery approaches for dermatological conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

emerging technologies for transdermal and topical drug delivery including devices, formulation approaches, and physical and chemical enhancement techniques

innovative topical drug delivery approaches aiming to address challenges in wound healing and skin aging

innovative approaches for the topical drug delivery of antimicrobial and antifungal actives

approaches and tools to predict skin permeation and toxicity for either therapeutic, risk assessment or cosmetic purposes, which aim to reduce reliance on human and animal experimentation

emerging drug delivery approaches for overcoming challenges in skin permeation of actives for example due to physicochemical and stability properties, local toxicity or PK-PD considerations

emerging tools and dermato-pharmacokinetic approaches for the predictions and assessment of topical bioavailability and bioequivalence

use of advanced imaging, mass spectroscopy and other tools for the assessment of skin permeation and the characterisation the skin barrier function in health and disease

emerging tools for non- or minimally invasive skin sampling of drugs, clinical analytes and biomarkers

drug-independent technologies aiming to treat skin disease or to improve skin health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about advances in topical drug delivery, transdermal drug delivery systems, or the understanding of drug permeation into the skin.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dermatological drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.