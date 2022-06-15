Scope

The Vaccine Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of vaccine delivery systems and technologies.

Led by Dr. Line Hagner Nielsen from the Technical University of Denmark, the Vaccine Delivery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of vaccine delivery, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adjuvant design

adjuvant mechanisms

cancer vaccines

combination vaccines

cutaneous administration

formulation design

mucosal administration routes

parenteral administration routes

safety of vaccine delivery systems

single-dose vaccines

solid vaccine dosage forms

therapeutic vaccines

vaccination schedules

vaccine imaging

vaccines for non-infectious diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, optimization, and application of vaccine delivery systems and technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the vaccine delivery systems, adjuvant design, cancer vaccines, combination vaccines, cutaneous administration, formulation design, mucosal administration routes, parenteral administration routes, safety of vaccine delivery systems, single-dose vaccines, solid vaccine dosage forms, therapeutic vaccines, vaccination schedules, vaccine imaging, and vaccines for non-infectious diseases (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of vaccine delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.