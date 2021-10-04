Scope

The Air Quality and Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of air pollution on human health.

Led by Dr. Darby Jack and Dr. Markus Hilpert from Columbia University, the Air Quality and Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of air quality and health, which connect the understanding of air pollution's effects on health conditions and outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air pollution in urban versus rural settings and health

air quality of indoor and outdoor environments and health

chronic effects of exposure to air pollutants

effects of smoke on health

particulate matter and health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between air quality and health, focusing on the various aspects of air pollution and its impact on human well-being.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the air quality and health, focusing on the various aspects of air pollution and its impact on human well-being (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of air quality and health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.