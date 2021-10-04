Scope

The Environmental Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research and methodological innovations focused on understanding the environmental and ecological determinants of human health and health-related behaviors.

Led by Dr. Liat Lerner Geva from Tel Aviv University, the Environmental Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental health, which connect the study of environmental factors to human health outcomes and support decision-making for environmental sustainability and ecological integrity.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including the examination of vulnerable and marginalized populations, indigenous people, people of color, and those experiencing environmental and economic inequity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ecological integrity protection

health effects of environmental exposures

health equity and social justice in the context of environmental epidemiology

methodological advances in exposure assessment

study designs and analytic approaches

the interface of science and policy

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental determinants of human health and behavior, ecological integrity protection, environmental exposure health effects, exposure assessment methodology, health equity and social justice, methodological advances in study designs and analytic approaches, science-policy interface for sustainability, and UN Sustainable Development Goals and international frameworks (SDGs 3, 10, 11, 13, and 15).

This interdisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.