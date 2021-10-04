Scope

The Occupational Safety and Health Interventions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in occupational health and safety.

Led by Dr. Sara Jahnke from NDRI USA, Inc., the Occupational Safety and Health Interventions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of occupational health and safety, which connect interdisciplinary research to improve workplace conditions and employee well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

environmental exposure and health (e.g., smoke, pesticides, heat)

heat exposure and health

occupational health guidelines

safety and health factors in high-risk careers

shift work and health implications

toxicology

workplace conditions and health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of occupational safety and health interventions, with a focus on improving workplace conditions and employee well-being.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the knowledge of occupational health and safety and environmental exposure and health in line with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of occupational health and safety to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.