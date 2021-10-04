Scope

The Chromatin Epigenomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the processes and mechanisms of cellular memory mediated by DNA, protein, and RNA complexes.

Led by Dr. Ian Maze from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Chromatin Epigenomics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of epigenetics and epigenomics, which explore the connections between chromatin organization and specific epigenetic factors or events impacting DNA-templated processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

3D organization of chromatin domains

chromosome compaction

chromosome segregation

direct RNA-chromatin interactions

DNA methylation

DNA replication, recombination, and repair

gene transcription

histone modification

nucleosome remodeling

transcription factor functions

neuroepigenetics

cancer epigenetics

immunological epigenetics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about how chromatin organization and specific epigenetic factors or events impact DNA-templated processes, contributing to both normal cell functions and disease states.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epigenetics and epigenomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.