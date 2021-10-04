Scope

The Epigenetics and Metabolism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between metabolic processes and chromatin modifications in eukaryotic cells.

Led by Raul Mostoslavsky, MD PhD, from the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School, the Epigenetics and Metabolism section welcomes submissions in the various domains of epigenetics and metabolism, which explore the connections between metabolic changes and gene expression, chromosome behavior, and cellular memory in normal and disease physiology and during development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acute stress and its effects on chromatin modifications

cancer and aging-associated metabolic changes

chromatin modification kinetics in response to environmental and nutrient changes

drugs and compounds that influence epigenetic processes

enzymatic machineries mediating chromatin modifications

gene expression regulation through chromatin modifications

redox metabolism and its impact on the epigenome

sub cellular metabolic regulation of chromatin modifications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between metabolic processes, chromatin modifications, and their consequences on gene expression and cellular function.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epigenetics and metabolism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.