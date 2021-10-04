Scope

The Epigenomic Tools section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of epigenetic processes and their implications in development and diseases.

Led by Dr. Ting Wang from Washington University in St. Louis, the Epigenomic Tools section welcomes submissions in the various domains of epigenetics and epigenomics, which aim to enhance the knowledge and application of innovative tools and techniques in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell culture and organoids based assays

chemical biology approaches

computational methods

imaging based genomics tools

long-read technology based approaches

sequencing based genomics tools

visualization tools

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of tools and resources for investigating epigenetic modification, chromatin organization, and gene regulation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of epigenetic processes, development of innovative tools and techniques, and their implications in development and diseases (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epigenetics and epigenomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.