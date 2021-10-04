Scope

The Plant Epigenetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of epigenetic mechanisms and their functions in plants.

Led by Dr. Luca Comai from the University of California, Davis, the Plant Epigenetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant epigenetics, which aim to enhance our understanding of the complex relationships between epigenetic systems and their functions in plant biology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dna methylation and its conserved components

epigenetic regulation of stress responses

evolutionarily important responses such as vernalization and flowering time

fruit ripening and its epigenetic regulation

gene imprinting in seed formation

mobile dna elements and their effects on genes

paramutation and its implications

small rnas and their roles in histone and dna modification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of plant epigenetics, offering novel insights into epigenetic systems and their functions in plants.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant epigenetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.