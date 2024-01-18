Scope

The Applied Ethology and Sentience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the practical applications of animal behavior and sentience.

Led by Dr. Emanuela Prato Previde from the University of Milan, the Applied Ethology and Sentience section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ethology and animal behavior, which connect scientific knowledge with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal behavior assessment

cognitive abilities

emotions

ethical considerations surrounding animal treatment

sensory experiences and perception

social interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complexities of animal behavior and sentience, and their implications for animal welfare and well-being in various environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of animal behavior, sentience, and welfare, contributing to SDG 15 (Life on Land) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ethology and animal behavior to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.