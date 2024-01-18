Scope

The Behavioral Development and Play section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of perceptual, motor, and cognitive development from a naturalistic perspective, as well as studies on play and various processes involved in development and behavioral systems.

Led by Dr. Jean-Baptiste Leca from the University of Lethbridge, the Behavioral Development and Play section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ethology, which contribute to bridging the gap between theoretical, experimental, and descriptive studies in behavioral development and play.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral development in field and naturalistic captive contexts

descriptive, comparative, and experimental studies on play in all species

how behavior patterns and associated affective, motivational, and cognitive change over the course of an organism's lifetime, or remain stable

social factors in behavioral development across diverse taxonomic groups

the interaction of experience, genetic, and organismal processes in behavioral development and playfulness

theoretical, modeling, and experimental studies of behavioral development and play

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of behavioral development and play, offering valuable insights into the complex processes and factors that shape the behavior of organisms throughout their lives.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of behavioral development, play, and cognitive development in various species, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ethology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.