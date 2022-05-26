jean-baptiste leca
University of Lethbridge
Lethbridge, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Instituto de Investigação e Inovação em Saúde, Universidade do Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Institute of Psychology, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
University of Lethbridge
Lethbridge, Canada
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Institute of Psychology, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play