Scope

The Foraging and Antipredator Behavior section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the behaviors related to finding food and avoiding predation in various species.

Led by Prof. Rulon Clark from San Diego State University, the Foraging and Antipredator Behavior section welcomes submissions in the various domains of foraging and antipredator behavior, which connect the understanding of these behaviors to the broader context of ecology, evolution, and conservation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

activity and energy budgets

antagonistic coevolution

comparative and phylogenetic studies

consequences for life history and reproduction

crypsis, mimicry, and aposematism

dietary and feeding ecology

indirect effects of predation (i.e., "landscape of fear")

learning, development, and cognitive influences

modeling and theoretical studies

predator-prey interactions

sensory processes and ecology

social influences and communication

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about behaviors related to foraging or avoiding predators, contributing to a deeper understanding of biological systems and informing conservation and management plans for endangered or threatened species.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of foraging and antipredator behavior, ecology, evolution, and conservation, contributing to SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of foraging and antipredator behavior to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.