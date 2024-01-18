Scope

The Social Behavior and Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the factors that shape communication and social interactions among individuals across various species.

Led by Prof. Todd Freeberg from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, the Social Behavior and Communication section welcomes submissions in the various domains of social behavior and communication research, which contribute to a deeper understanding of the developmental, mechanistic, ecological, and phylogenetic influences on these behavioral adaptive systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anthropogenic impacts on social behavior and communication

assessment of signal cost (or lack thereof)

communicative complexity / signal diversity

heterospecific communication

linkages from social interactions and relationships to social structure

neural and hormonal systems underlying social behavior and communication

phylogenetic and comparative analyses

sensory ecology in communication

social network approaches

sociosexual interactions and mating systems

the bridge from animal communication to language

the interface between communication and cognition, emotion, and motivation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors influencing social behavior and communication, as well as their implications for individual and species fitness outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions contributing to SDG 15 (Life on Land) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social behavior and communication research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.