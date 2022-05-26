jackie abell
Coventry University
Coventry, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Coventry University
Coventry, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Memorial University of Newfoundland
St. John's, Canada
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
University of Göttingen
Göttingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Valdosta State University
Valdosta, United States
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Sea Search Research and Conservation
Cape Town, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Tübingen University Hospital
Tübingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Graduate School of Science, Nagoya University
Nagoya, Japan
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Princeton University
Princeton, United States
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Faculty of Life and Medical Sciences, Doshisha University
Kyoto, Japan
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Konrad Lorenz Institute of Ethology, Department of Interdisciplinary Life Sciences, University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication
Juiz de Fora Federal University
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Social Behavior and Communication