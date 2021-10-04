Mission & scope

Frontiers in Freshwater Science is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the conservation and improved understanding of all types of freshwater ecosystems, including their surrounding riparian, floodplain, and catchment areas.

Led by Field Chief Editor Leandro E. (Steve) Miranda from US Geological Survey and Mississippi State University, and indexed in the DOAJ, Frontiers in Freshwater Science welcomes research contributions in various domains of freshwater science, intending to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and the conservation of our planet's freshwater resources. Topics include, but are not limited to:

environmental health and aquatic diseases

governance and economics of freshwater resources such as clean water, fisheries, recreational use, intangible benefits, and biological invasions

integrating chemical, physical, and biological aspects of freshwater ecosystems

molecular biology, genomics, systematics, and evolution of freshwater organisms

policies, their formulation, and application to anthropogenic socioeconomic worlds

structure and function of organisms at individual, population, community, and ecosystem levels

system monitoring, assessment, sustainability, conservation, restoration, stewardship, and problem-solving

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. SDG 6 aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. The challenges and research topics addressed in this statement, such as freshwater ecosystems, water quality, conservation, and the impacts of human activities, directly contribute to the understanding and management of clean water resources. By fostering interdisciplinary research and collaboration, Frontiers in Freshwater Science supports global efforts toward achieving SDG 6 and promoting the sustainable use of our planet's freshwater resources.

Frontiers in Freshwater Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of freshwater science by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.