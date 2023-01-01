Mission & scope

Some of the leading challenges confronting preservation of life in the planet as we know it are connected to fresh water. Most freshwater ecosystems are not adequately understood and can be highly vulnerable to anthropogenic effects. Water demands linked to population growth and changes in water temporal and spatial distribution driven by societal needs and by global warming are major threats to fresh water. The world’s growing human population is responsible for disturbances such as dams, pollution, inter-basin transfers, and species introductions. Global warming threatens water quality, flow regimes, and the composition and function of freshwater ecosystems. These threats frustrate freshwater biota that are particularly vulnerable because of fresh water’s patchy nature which precludes easy species dispersals. Also threatened are commercial, recreational, and subsistence fisheries, along with the less tangible benefits provided by non-game and rare species.

Confronting these vast challenges requires research directed at all aspects of freshwater science. To address this urgency Frontiers in Freshwater Science is a journal that publishes gold peer-reviewed material relevant to all types of freshwater specialties and ecosystems, including contiguous and linked terrestrial environments. The journal’s aim is to bring multiple discipline into a large tent to provide a dynamic forum for conservation of our precarious freshwater resources.

Topics may include innovative research and creative syntheses/reviews about basic underlying principles fundamental to integrating chemical, physical, and biological aspects; structure and function of organisms at the individual, population, community, and ecosystem levels; environmental health and aquatic diseases; molecular biology, genomics, systematics, and evolution of freshwater organisms; system monitoring and assessment, sustainability, conservation, restoration, stewardship, and problem-solving; policies, their formulation, and application to anthropogenic socioeconomic worlds; and the governance and economics of freshwater resources such as clean water, fisheries, recreational use, intangible benefits, and biological invasions. The journal encourages and regularly invites and features research topics that highlight timely developing themes in freshwater science.

The journal is organized into 4 specialty areas:

• Aquatic Population Health and Diseases

• Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology

• Rivers and Floodplains

• Freshwater – Human Impacts