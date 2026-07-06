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Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center, United States Geological Survey
La Crosse, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology