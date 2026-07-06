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Landscape of lake Tahtarjavr with transparent water, rocky bottom and distant mountains reflected in still morning waters, Hibiny mountains above the Arctic circle, Russia; Shutterstock ID 326672720; purchase_order: -; job: -; client: -; other: -

    Frontiers in Freshwater Science

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