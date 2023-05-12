 Skip to main content

Navigation group

Landscape of lake Tahtarjavr with transparent water, rocky bottom and distant mountains reflected in still morning waters, Hibiny mountains above the Arctic circle, Russia; Shutterstock ID 326672720; purchase_order: -; job: -; client: -; other: -

    Frontiers in Freshwater Science

    Submit

    This journal will launch in 2023

      Guidelines

      Editors

      See all (100)

      Articles

      Volumes

      Research Topics

      See all (4)
      Learn more about Research Topics