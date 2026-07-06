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US Geological Survey and Mississippi State University
Mississippi State, MS, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Freshwater Science
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Carbondale, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Rivers and Floodplains
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Aquatic Population Health and Diseases