peter goethals
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center, United States Geological Survey
La Crosse, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Direction générale de l’environnement (DGE), Canton de Vaud
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Stephen F. Austin State University
Nacogdoches, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Adam Mickiewicz University
Poznań, Poland
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Department of Theoretical and Applied Sciences, University of Insubria
Varese, Italy
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology
Postgraduate School, National University of Cheasim Kamchaymear
Prey Veng, Cambodia
Associate Editor
Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology