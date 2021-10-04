Scope

The Aquatic Population Health and Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the factors affecting the health of aquatic species and their populations.

Led by Dr. Christopher Salice from Towson University and Dr. Theodore Henry from Heriot-Watt University, the Aquatic Population Health and Diseases section welcomes submissions in the various domains of aquatic population health, which connect interdisciplinary research to address the challenges faced by freshwater ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the aquatic population health and diseases, focusing on population resilience, altered health consequences and impacts on population dynamics, monitoring and measurement methodologies, ecology of disease, stress factors contributing to deteriorating health, processes sustaining population health and sustainability, and susceptibility and response to health-impairing factors, in line with SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characteristics supporting population resilience

consequences of altered health on population demographics

creation and implementation of monitoring and measurement methodologies

ecology of disease

factors contributing to deteriorating health

processes and determinants sustaining population health

susceptibility and response of populations to health-impairing factors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors affecting aquatic population health and diseases, as well as the methods and approaches used to address these challenges.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquatic population health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.