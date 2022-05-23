Main content

Scope The Biofuels specialty section of Frontiers in Fuels publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of biomass, bio-wastes and co-products conversion. It provides rapid dissemination of research work and encourages contributions of initial results, as well as applications that focuses on cutting-edge R&D and addressing barriers related to the chemical, bio-chemical and thermo-chemical conversion of biomass, co-products and bio-waste into fuels, energy to added-value materials. We also welcome research work related to life cycle assessment and technologies/processes/practices that reduce emissions. The aim of this section is to provide a platform for scientists and engineers all over the world to share, promote, and disseminate their research innovations with a progressive approach to leading the Energy and Environmental Transitions towards a Sustainable Development in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Topics include but not limited to: • Advanced Biofuels • Biomethane, BioHydrogen, Syngas • Sustainable materials such biocarbon, activated carbon from bio-waste • Biobased Energy storage • CO2 mitigation and storage from biomass conversion • Emissions mitigation through utilization of biobased feedstocks and products • Circular Economy initiatives Research articles either in theoretical and/or experimental, communications, reviews, and perspectives are welcomed and will be subjected to a strict double-peer-review process. Submissions that focus solely on the technical aspects of the combustion performance of biofuels, together with submissions that do not focus on the process of fuels production fall outside the scope of this section.

