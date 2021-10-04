Scope

The Biofuels section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the conversion of biomass, bio-wastes, and co-products into fuels and added-value materials, as well as the policy and regulatory frameworks that enable their adoption.

Led by Dr. Animesh Dutta from the University of Guelph, the Biofuels section welcomes submissions across the various domains of biofuel research, which aim to facilitate the energy and environmental transitions towards sustainable development in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced biofuels

biobased energy storage

biomethane, biohydrogen, syngas

circular economy initiatives

CO 2 mitigation and storage from biomass conversion

mitigation and storage from biomass conversion emissions mitigation through utilization of biobased feedstocks and products

sustainable materials such as biocarbon and activated carbon from bio-waste

biofuel policy, regulation, and governance — including renewable fuel mandates, blending targets, and sustainability certification

techno-economic and life-cycle assessments

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the chemical, bio-chemical, and thermo-chemical conversion of biomass, co-products, and bio-waste into fuels, energy, and added-value materials, or offer insights into the economic, regulatory, and policy instruments that govern their production and use.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that advance the science, engineering, and governance of biofuels — spanning advanced biofuel production, biomethane, biohydrogen, and syngas, through to circular economy strategies, CO 2 reduction from biomass processes, and eco-friendly materials such as biocarbon from waste. Equally, the section encourages research that addresses scaling biofuels from laboratory to market. These subjects align with SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; and SDG 13: Climate Action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge, impactful discoveries, and policy-relevant insights in the field of biofuel research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.