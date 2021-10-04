Scope

The Solar Fuels section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the conversion and storage of solar energy into chemical fuels, as well as the policy frameworks and scale-up pathways that enable their adoption for a sustainable, fossil-free future.

Led by Dr. Liqun Ye from China Three Gorges University, the Solar Fuels section welcomes submissions across the various domains of solar fuels research, which connect innovative research with practical applications and aim to facilitate the energy and environmental transitions towards sustainable development in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

solar catalytic biomass conversion

solar catalytic CO 2 reduction

reduction solar catalytic energy production coupling with other reactions

solar catalytic H 2 production

production solar catalytic H 2 O 2 production

O production solar catalytic NH 3 production

production solar fuels chemical storage

solar fuel policy, regulation, and governance — including clean fuel mandates, deployment incentives, and sustainability certification

scale-up pathways from laboratory to commercial deployment

techno-economic and life-cycle assessments

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, characterization, and optimization of materials and devices for solar fuel generation, related processes, and applications, or offer insights into the economic, regulatory, and policy instruments that govern their production and use.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the solar catalytic processes for biomass conversion, CO 2 reduction, H 2 , H 2 O 2 , and NH 3 production, energy coupling, and storage, as well as the policy frameworks that shape solar fuel adoption. Equally, the section encourages research that addresses scaling solar fuels from laboratory to market. These subjects align with SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and SDG 13: Climate Action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge, impactful discoveries, and policy-relevant insights in the field of solar fuels to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.