Mission & scope

Frontiers in Genome Editing is a multidisciplinary journal that explores innovations in, and the applications of, genome and epigenome editing technologies within human health, animal science, and plant science. We encourage the submission of reviews, opinions, policy and ethics related to these topics.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. David Jay Segal (University of California, USA), the journal is indexed in the Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus and the DOAJ. Frontiers in Genome Editing welcomes research on existing and emerging genome editing technologies and their implications across wide-ranging areas of research, industry, and clinical translations.

Fields of research welcome include, but are not limited to:

genome editing in animals

genome editing in cancer and immunology

genome editing in human health and disease

genome editing in plants

genome editing tools and mechanisms.

In addition, the journal is particularly interested in research covering existing and emerging gene editing technologies including but not limited to CRISPR/Cas systems, ZFNs, TALENs, meganucleases. The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

Manuscripts relating to studies in which gene editing is used but is not a major part of the study, are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as NHANES or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Genome Editing is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.