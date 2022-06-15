Mission & scope

Frontiers in Genome Editing is a multidisciplinary, open-access journal which publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research and disseminates scientific knowledge to researchers, academics, policy makers and the public worldwide. The journal aims to address the advances in genome and epigenome editing technologies and their implications in research and clinical translation, thereby stimulating cutting-edge research and communicating impactful discoveries to industry. The journal publishes research in existing and emerging gene editing technologies including but not limited to CRISPR/Cas systems, ZFNs, TALENs, meganucleases.

The journal is organized into specialty sections addressing the development and application of genome editing tools in various fields including human health, animal science and plant science. Articles are peer-reviewed according to the Frontiers review guidelines, which evaluate manuscripts on objective editorial criteria. Please refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process.

Our specialty sections - and specialty Chief Editors - currently include:

• Genome Editing Tools and Mechanisms, led by Prof. Qunxin She - Shandong University (Qingdao)

• Genome Editing in Plants, led by Prof. Bing Yang - University of Missouri & Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

• Genome Editing in Human Health and Disease, led by Prof. Chen Liang - McGill University

• Genome Editing in Animals, led by Prof. Goetz Laible - University of Alabama at Birmingham

Frontiers’ Research Topics are particularly suited to introduce new developments and directions in all aspects of genome and epigenome editing. Frontiers in Genome Editing makes use of the unique Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking for scientists, which provides an equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge.