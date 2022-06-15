Scope

The Genome Editing in Human Health and Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of genome editing technologies to improve human health.

Led by Dr. Chen Liang from McGill University, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of genome editing which aim to enhance the understanding, surveillance, diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and control of human diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Advances in gene editing related to human diseases, including (but not limited to) blood disorders, immunological diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatological diseases, and gynecological conditions

Development of novel gene editing methods for generating new animal models and in vitro systems to investigate and control human diseases

systems to investigate and control human diseases Genetic screens using CRISPR or similar technologies to identify genes involved in health and diseases

Innovative gene and epigenetic editing therapies in preclinical or clinical testing phases

Innovative methods for in vivo delivery of editing tools and the responses to these methods

delivery of editing tools and the responses to these methods Innovative tools or methods for editing DNA, RNA, epigenetic information, or gene expression in relation to human diseases

Studies using gene editing to elucidate how genes or gene expression affect phenotype, such as behaviors, structures, and outcomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of genome editing technologies in the context of human health and disease. Submissions relating to cancer should be directed to our Genome Editing in Cancer and Immunology section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and control of human diseases, development of novel gene editing methods, innovative tools for editing genetic information, genetic screens, gene and epigenetic editing therapies, studies on gene editing and phenotype, and in vivo delivery of editing tools (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

We welcome all formats of submissions, including full-length manuscripts of both basic and clinical research across all disciplines of health science, as well as short communications, as the goal is to communicate novel, important discoveries under the scope of this section in a timely manner.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genome editing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.