Scope

The Environmental Geochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the diverse aspects of environmental geochemistry and its impact on human sustainability.

Led by Dr. William Lyons from The Ohio State University, the Environmental Geochemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental geochemistry, which connect the understanding of Earth processes with the consequences of anthropogenic changes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chemical behavior in critical zone studies

distribution of chemicals in the environment due to urbanization and agricultural management practices

environmental geochemical processes and sustainability

fate and distribution of human-produced compounds in the environment

human and ecosystem health intersections with geochemistry

human perturbations on chemical cycles

interaction of earth processes on the transport, fate, and distribution of elements and chemicals in the hydrosphere, ocean, and atmosphere

isotopes usage to investigate surficial earth system science processes

molecular to global scale studies in terrestrial, water, ice, ocean, soil, and biota

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between environmental geochemistry and Earth processes, as well as their impact on human sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental geochemistry, earth processes, and human sustainability (SDGs 3, 6, 11, 13, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental geochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.