Scope

The Environmental Geochemistry section of Frontiers in Geochemistry publishes quality and impactful research relating to the broadest aspects of environmental geochemistry.

Many of the major challenges facing human sustainability have aspects associated with Environmental Geochemistry. These include water and food security, the impacts of a warming climate, the maintenance of clean water, and air and soil loss. Yet to understand the consequences of anthropogenic forced change, we must first identify the processes that control the flux and transport of chemicals in Earth’s surface environment. The linkage between environmental chemistry and the earth sciences has become a most important intersection of Earth System Science. This section aims to provide a platform for this important area of research.

Specifically, this section will cover topics ranging from the impacts of human activities and perturbations on geochemical cycles to the basic understanding of how Earth processes affect the distribution, chemical form, and transport of elements and chemicals in the surface and shallow sub-surface of Earth. The section is interested in interdisciplinary works involving environmental geochemistry as it deals with terrestrial, water, ice, ocean, soil, and biota. Studies with focusses on molecular to global scales are encouraged. Areas include, but are not limited to:

• Interaction of earth processes on the transport, fate and distribution of elements and chemicals in the hydrosphere, ocean and atmosphere

• Novel studies to improve understanding of human perturbations on chemical cycles

• Intersections between geochemistry, and human and ecosystem health

• The relationship between environmental geochemical processes and sustainability

• Critical Zone studies dealing with geochemical processes and chemical behavior

• The impact of urbanization, and agricultural management practices on the distribution of chemicals in the environment

• The fate and distribution of human-produced compounds in the environment

• The use of isotopes to investigate surficial earth system science processes