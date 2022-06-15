Mission & scope

Frontiers in Geochemistry is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the study of chemical processes within geological systems on Earth and beyond.

Led by Field Chief Editor Charles Langmuir from Harvard University, Frontiers in Geochemistry welcomes research contributions in various domains of geochemistry, aiming to bridge the gap between understanding past and present chemistries and their implications for the environment and society. Topics include, but are not limited to:

biogeochemistry

environmental geochemistry

mineral geochemistry

organic geochemistry

solid earth geochemistry

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as:

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation - Research in environmental geochemistry and biogeochemistry can contribute to understanding and improving water quality and management.

SDG 13: Climate Action - Studies in geochemistry can help us understand past and present climate changes and inform strategies for mitigating and adapting to climate change.

SDG 14: Life Below Water - Research in biogeochemistry and environmental geochemistry can provide insights into the health and sustainability of marine ecosystems.

SDG 15: Life on Land - Geochemical research can contribute to our understanding of terrestrial ecosystems, their preservation, and restoration.

Manuscripts unrelated to the study of chemical processes within geological systems on Earth and beyond, or those that do not align with the journal's focus on advancing research in geochemistry will not be considered for publication.

Frontiers in Geochemistry is committed to advancing developments in the field of geochemistry by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.