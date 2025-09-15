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University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Organic Geochemistry
Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ)
Texel, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Organic Geochemistry
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Organic Geochemistry
Center for Astrobiology, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Organic Geochemistry