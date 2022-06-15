Scope

The Mineral Geochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of minerals and their geochemical properties in relation to Earth and planetary processes.

Led by Dr. Karen Hudson-Edwards from the University of Exeter, the Mineral Geochemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of mineral geochemistry, which connect the understanding of Earth and planetary phenomena to the formation, stability, and chemical properties of minerals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atmospheric processes

biomineralisation and biominerals

bio-industrial minerals

clay mineralogy

contaminated environments

critical raw materials and technology metals

environmental mineralogy

geochronology

genesis of mineral deposits

high-pressure environments

human and ecosystem health

igneous and metamorphic petrology

mine waste characterisation and remediation

mineral-rock interactions

nanominerals

planetary and meteorite mineralogy

soil formation

thermoelastic properties and crystal chemistry of minerals

weathering processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the geochemical character, formation, and stability of minerals, and their relationship to Earth and planetary processes, including anthropogenically-driven processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of mineral geochemistry, atmospheric processes, biomineralisation, environmental mineralogy, geochronology, human and ecosystem health, mine waste remediation, and soil formation in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mineral geochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.