Scope

The Mineral Geochemistry section of Frontiers in Geochemistry publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of the geochemistry of minerals, an important and topical branch of geochemistry that relates earth and planetary phenomena and processes to the uptake and release of chemicals in minerals, and to their formation and stability. Minerals are the fundamental building blocks of rocks, sediments, soils, dusts, biominerals and solids generated by industrial processes and as such, they play an essential role in the physical, health and engineering sciences, and many other disciplines.

This interdisciplinary section solicits advances in areas including, but not limited to:

• Igneous and metamorphic petrology

• Planetary and meteorite mineralogy

• High-pressure environments

• Thermoelastic properties and crystal chemistry of minerals

• Genesis of mineral deposits

• Critical raw materials and technology metals

• Atmospheric processes

• Geochronology

• Weathering processes

• Mineral-rock interactions

• Soil formation

• Clay mineralogy

• Environmental mineralogy

• Contaminated environments

• Biomineralisation and biominerals

• Bio-industrial minerals

• Mine waste characterisation and remediation

• Human and ecosystem health

• Nanominerals

All studies must contribute mechanistic insights into the geochemical character, formation and stability of minerals, and the relationship of mineral geochemistry to earth and planetary processes, including anthropogenically-driven processes. Contributions related to advances in mineral geochemical characterisation techniques are welcome, as long as they demonstrate the importance of the techniques to these aspects.