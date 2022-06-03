karen hudson-edwards
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Agricultural University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
UMR5243 Géosciences Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Délégation Alsace (CNRS)
Strasbourg, France
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Lowell, United States
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH)
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Carbondale, United States
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC)
Yokosuka, Japan
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Institute of Rock Structure and Mechanics (ASCR)
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry
Texas Tech University
Lubbock, United States
Associate Editor
Mineral Geochemistry