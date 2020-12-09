hans carl hasselbalch
Department of Hematology, Zealand University Hospital
Roskilde, Denmark
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Hematology
University of California, Irvine
Irvine, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Immunobiology and Immunotherapy
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Hull, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Blood Cancer
Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, Indiana University Bloomington
Indianapolis, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy and Hematology
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis
INSERM U1134 Biologie Intégrée du Globule Rouge
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis
Kyushu University
Fukuoka, Japan
Associate Editor
Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells
Istanbul University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy and Hematology
Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milano Bicocca
Monza, Italy
Associate Editor
Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Nashville, United States
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
Tantia University
Sri Ganganagar, India
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
National Institute on Aging (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells
Cancer Institute, West Virginia University
Morgantown, United States
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
Marshall University
Huntington, United States
Associate Editor
Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells
University of Malta
Msida, Malta
Associate Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis