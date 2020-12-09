hans carl hasselbalch
Department of Hematology, Zealand University Hospital
Roskilde , Denmark
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Hematology
Department of Hematology, Zealand University Hospital
Roskilde , Denmark
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Hematology
Indiana University school of medicine
Indianapolis , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells
University of Birmingham
Birmingham , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Immunobiology and Immunotherapy
Campus Bio-Medico University
Rome , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Hull , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Blood Cancer
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City , United States
Associate Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis
Castle Hill Hospital
Cottingham , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston , United States
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
School of Medicine, Boston University
Boston , United States
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston , United States
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
INSERM U1134 Biologie Intégrée du Globule Rouge
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis
Fudan University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells
University of Malta
Msida , Malta
Associate Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis
Cancer Institute, West Virginia University
Morgantown , United States
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer
Goethe University Frankfurt
Frankfurt , Germany
Associate Editor
Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis
Independent Researcher
- , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Blood Cancer