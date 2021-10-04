Mission & scope

Frontiers in Hematology is a multidisciplinary platform dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality scientific articles in hematology, bringing together experts to inspire and promote cutting-edge research.

Led by Field Chief Editor Hans Hasselbalch (University of Copenhagen, Denmark), Frontiers in Hematology seeks to advance our knowledge of all the factors that determine the presence or absence of hematological diseases and disorders.

Frontiers in Hematology welcomes contributions in the various domains of hematological research, from basic to clinical studies. Topics of interest include:

blood cancer

hematopoiesis and stem cells

immunobiology and immunotherapy

red cells, iron and erythropoiesis.

Articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: good health and wellbeing, are particularly welcome.

Frontiers in Hematology aims to be at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific advancements and impactful discoveries in the field of hematology to researchers, academics, clinicians, and the public worldwide.