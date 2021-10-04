Scope

The Blood Cancer section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of hematological malignancies.

Led by Dr. Stefano Molica from Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, the Blood Cancer section welcomes submissions across various domains of hematology. This section provides an international forum for the publication of original articles, reviews, and case reports with significant educational impact. It focuses on basic laboratory, translational, and clinical investigations in hematology.

Submissions should offer detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of blood cancer research and treatment, contributing to the overall progress in the field of hematology.

This section welcomes submissions that support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Topics within the scope of this section include:

cellular therapy

clinical trial results

mechanisms of disease progression

molecular biomarkers predicting treatment response or resistance

observational studies exploring unmet clinical needs

translational research in targeted therapy

Note: The Blood Cancer section does not consider submissions lacking a direct focus on blood cancer. Studies on solid tumors, non-cancerous hematological disorders, or general oncology topics without specific relevance to blood cancer are excluded. However, research that indirectly contributes to the understanding and treatment of blood cancers may still be considered if it supports the advancement of good health and well-being.

Authors are encouraged to submit manuscripts with the understanding that they have not been previously published and are not currently submitted elsewhere for print or electronic publication.

Manuscripts are accepted based on originality, quality of work, clarity of presentation, and relevance to our readership and field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in hematology to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.