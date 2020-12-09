Scope

The Blood Cancer section of Frontiers in Hematology provides an international forum for the publication of high-quality papers covering several aspects of hematological malignancies.Specific areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

· Mechanisms of diseases’ progression

· Molecular biomarkers that predict response or resistance to treatment

· Translational research in the field of targeted therapy

· Results of clinical trials

· Observational studies exploring unmet clinical needs

The journal will consider the publication of original research, critical reviews, clinical problem-solving articles, and case reports that describe new clinical observations.

Manuscripts outside the scope of this specific section of Frontiers in Hematology can be re-addressed to sister sections of the journal whether considered of interest.