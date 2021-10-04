Scope

The Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of blood cell formation and the function of stem cells in this process.

Led by Dr. Louis Pelus from the Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, Indiana University Bloomington, the Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells section welcomes submissions in various domains of hematology, which aim to enhance understanding and contribute to the field's advancement.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ageing and sex as determinants of stem cell and niche cell function

ageing and stress mechanisms that affect hematopoietic cell function

autophagy, mitophagy, and metabolic pathways in stem cell function and ageing

bone marrow regeneration and transplantation after insult or stress

clonal complexity, lineage hierarchies, and cellular fate

hematopoietic cell trafficking

hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell function

hematopoiesis across the lifespan; fetal, pediatric, adult, and geriatric hematopoietic development, specification, and function

inflammation, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and stem cell function

microenvironmental control of hematopoietic stem cell differentiation, proliferation, senescence, and quiescence

representative whole organism models of hematopoiesis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology of hematopoiesis and its impact and significance to the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hematology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.