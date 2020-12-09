Scope

Hematopoiesis and Stem Cells section of Frontiers in Hematology publishes high quality impactful, fundamental and applied research. This is across all aspects of contemporary, emerging and applied research in normal and stressed hematopoiesis at the genomic, cellular and whole organism levels.

This section will focus on the hierarchy of cells that contribute to blood formation, the microenvironment and accessory cells that support hematopoiesis and solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

· Hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell function

· Ageing and stress mechanisms that affect hematopoietic cell function

· Hematopoiesis across the lifespan; fetal, pediatric, adult, and geriatric hematopoietic development, specification, and function.

· Genomics, proteomics and metabolomics in hematopoietic and stromal cells

· Inflammation, pro-inflammatory cytokines and stem cell function

· Microenvironmental control of hematopoietic stem cell differentiation, proliferation, senescence, and quiescence

· Bone marrow regeneration and transplantation after insult or stress

· Clonal complexity, lineage hierarchies and cellular fate

· Hematopoietic cell trafficking

· Ageing and sex as determinants of stem cell and niche cell function

· Autophagy, mitophagy and metabolic pathways in stem cell function and ageing

· Representative whole organism models of hematopoiesis

All studies must contribute insight into the biology of hematopoiesis and provide impact and significance to the field. Clinical trials and detailed reports of technology development should be submitted to more specialised journals. Studies in gene therapy, malignant hematopoiesis, red/white cell biology, and non-malignant blood cell disorders should be submitted to the more appropriate specialty sections of the Journal.