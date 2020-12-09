Main content

Scope The Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis section of Frontiers in Hematology publishes high quality impactful, fundamental and applied research. This is across all aspects of contemporary, emerging and applied research in normal and stressed erythropoiesis at the genomic, cellular and whole organism levels. This section will focus on the hierarchy of cells that contribute to red blood cell formation and how they are modified during the process of terminal maturation to acquire the unique biconcave architecture of functional red blood cells. The section will also cover the intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms that control red blood formation under steady state and acute and chronic stress conditions and how these mechanisms are perturbed by acquired or congenic genetic lesions. The section is interested in papers describing new knowledge in areas including, but not limited to: · Erythroid progenitor and precursor cell function · Stress mechanisms that affect red blood cell formation and function · Ontogenetic specific mechanisms of red blood cell production and function · Iron and the control of red blood cell formation and function · Non-canonical functions of the red blood cells · Genomics, proteomics and metabolomics of the erythroid cell compartments · Microenvironmental control of red blood cell life cycle · Molecular and Cellular Pathophysiology of Red Cell diseases · Transfusion Medicine · Gene therapy for inherited red blood cell disorders · Red blood cell pharming and other substitutes

Facts Short name Front. Hematol.

Abbreviation frhem

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, OpenAIRE

Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code.

