Scope

The Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of red blood cell formation and function at various levels.

Led by Dr. John Strouboulis from King’s College London, London, United Kingdom, the Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of hematology, which connect the understanding of normal and stressed erythropoiesis processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

erythroid progenitor and precursor cell function

gene therapy for inherited red blood cell disorders

genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics of the erythroid cell compartments

iron and the control of red blood cell formation and function

microenvironmental control of red blood cell life cycle

molecular and cellular pathophysiology of red cell diseases

non-canonical functions of the red blood cells

ontogenetic specific mechanisms of red blood cell production and function

red blood cell pharming and other substitutes

stress mechanisms that affect red blood cell formation and function

transfusion medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of red blood cell formation, function, and related disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Red Cells, Iron and Erythropoiesis section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on red blood cells, iron metabolism, or erythropoiesis. Studies unrelated to these core topics, or those that only tangentially involve these areas without providing significant insights, will be deemed unsuitable for publication in this section. However, submissions that support and advance good health and well-being, while maintaining a strong connection to the core topics of red blood cells, iron metabolism, and erythropoiesis, are encouraged and welcomed.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hematology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.