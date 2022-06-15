Mission & scope

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience publishes research that advances our understanding of the brain mechanisms supporting cognitive and social behavior in humans, in both healthy and diseased states. It is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), and the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ).

Led by Field Chief Editors Srikantan S Nagarajan (University of California, USA) and Jessica A Turner (the Ohio State University, USA), this multidisciplinary journal expands our knowledge of the brain’s mechanisms supporting cognitive processes and social behavior in humans, including memory, attention, language, and perception. Additionally, this journal provides a forum for studies that show how these processes unfold during development, mature in adulthood, and often decline in aging.

The journal welcomes submissions spanning all areas of human cognitive, social, developmental and translational neuroscience using any research approach. Topics include:

brain health and clinical neuroscience

brain imaging and stimulation

brain-computer interfaces

cognitive neuroscience

interacting minds and brains

motor neuroscience

sensory neuroscience

speech and language.

Similarly crucial, Frontiers in Human Neuroscience encourages contributions that support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: good health and well-being; SDG 4: quality education; and SDG 10: reduced inequalities.

Manuscripts that focus solely on clinical or medical aspects of human health, such as disease diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis, without a foundation in neuroscience are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that primarily focus on public health issues, epidemiology, or health policy without a foundation in the understanding of the human brain and its functions are outside the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience is committed to advancing the study of the human brain by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public to enable future scientific breakthroughs.

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Manuscripts reporting MRI data should follow the best practices for reporting and conducting studies using MRI proposed by the Organization for Human Brain Mapping, referred to as COBIDAS criteria.

Manuscripts reporting EEG or MEG data should follow the best practices for reporting and conducting studies using those technologies also developed by the Organization for Human Brain Mapping.