Scope

The Brain Health and Clinical Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in human nervous system development and understanding mechanisms underlying various nervous system conditions.

Led by Dr. Leonhard Schilbach from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, the Brain Health and Clinical Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroscience, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain development across the lifespan

environmental impact on the nervous system

genetic basis of nervous system function

neuropsychiatric conditions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, functioning, and disorders of the human nervous system.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the brain health, clinical neuroscience, nervous system development, and understanding of neuropsychiatric conditions (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Brain Health and Clinical Neuroscience section does not consider articles focusing on preoperative and postoperative care, or pain management unrelated to brain health. However, it may consider submissions related to alcohol dependence or hearing disorders if they have a clear neurological basis or are linked to cognitive or neural processes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.