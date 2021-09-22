Scope

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of the brain mechanisms supporting cognitive and social behavior in humans, in both healthy and diseased states. Specialty Chief Editors Hauke R. Heekeren at the Freie Universität Berlin and Srikantan S. Nagarajan at the University of California are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

The last 25 years have seen an explosive growth in both the methods and the theoretical constructs available to study the human brain. Advances in electrophysiological, neuroimaging, neuropsychological, psychophysical, neuropharmacological and computational approaches have provided key insights into the mechanisms of a broad range of human behaviors in both health and disease. Work in human neuroscience ranges from the cognitive domain, including areas such as memory, attention, language and perception to the social domain, with this last subject addressing topics such as interpersonal interactions, social discourse and emotional regulation. How these processes unfold during development, mature in adulthood and often decline in aging, and how they are altered in a host of developmental, neurological and psychiatric disorders, has become increasingly amenable to human neuroscience research approaches. As such, human neuroscience research has influenced many areas of inquiry ranging from social and cognitive psychology to economics, law and public policy. This journal provides a forum for human research spanning all areas of human cognitive, social, developmental and translational neuroscience using any research approach.

Manuscripts reporting MRI data should follow the best practices for reporting and conducting studies using MRI proposed by the Organization for Human Brain Mapping (referred to as COBIDAS criteria, published here http://biorxiv.org/content/early/2016/07/10/054262 )

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.