Scope

The specialized section Motor Neuroscience publishes a broad range of high-quality research on the neuroscience of human movement. This section is interested in all aspects of how the human brain controls muscles and coordinates movement.

This section looks at neural mechanisms through which the brain controls and coordinates movements of the eyes, the head, the trunk, and limbs, to allow optimal interactions with the world in the context of daily life activities. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to, motor control, motor learning and plasticity, reaching and grasping, postural control and balance, gait, and reflexes.

We are also interested in how varying forms of stimulation interacts with the motor system to regulate goal-directed motor behavior and motor-related decision-making processes. Studies on sensorimotor integration where the main focus is the motor response are also considered.

Basic neuroscience research on movement conditions and disorders (e.g. Parkinson’s disease, ataxia, spasticity, tics, etc.), as well as neuroscience works on neurorehabilitation and stroke (and stroke-related injury) recovery are welcome.

For clinical studies, the journal Frontiers in Neurology might be considered instead.