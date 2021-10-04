Mission & scope

Frontiers in Language Sciences is a multidisciplinary journal studying language structure, acquisition, comprehension, and production through formal, cognitive, and brain mechanisms.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Manuel Carreiras (Basque Center on Cognition, Brain and Language, Spain) and examines the formal structure of language, processing, and acquisition at different levels, such as phonology, morphology, syntax, semantics, pragmatics, and discourse.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

bilingualism

language processing

neurobiology of language

psycholinguistics.

Frontiers in Language Sciences encourages submissions that address the following areas:

experimental perspectives, including speech perception and production, reading, writing, language acquisition, comprehension and production in oral and signed languages, processing in bilingualism and multilingualism, and neurodegeneration and language disorders

how language processes unfold during child development, mature in adulthood, and often decline in aging and dementia, and how these processes are altered in developmental, neurological, and psychiatric disorders, such as aphasia, specific language impairment, dyslexia, dementia, and schizophrenia, among others, or how acquisition and processing and decay is modulated by multilingualism

the technical developments that have led to sophisticated methodological approaches, such as computational linguistics, large corpus analyses, computational modeling, experimental paradigms using behavioral methods (e.g., reaction times, accuracy, and eye-tracking), the use of advanced neuroimaging techniques (e.g., ERPs, MEG and fMRI) to investigate the neural bases of language, and the use of cortical awake surgery stimulations and measurements

language processing mechanisms in infants and adults, monolinguals and bilinguals, and clinical and other populations.

The journal also encourages submissions that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 3: good health and well-being, SDG 4: quality education, and SDG 10: reduced inequalities.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Language Sciences is committed to advancing developments in language sciences research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.