Mission & scope

Frontiers in Language Sciences is devoted to understanding the formal, cognitive and brain mechanisms that support language including structure, acquisition, comprehension and production. Language is a unique human ability present in most activities of everyday life. Work in the language sciences from an experimental perspective includes areas such as speech perception and production, reading, writing, language acquisition, comprehension and production in oral and signed languages, processing in bilingualism and multilingualism, and neurodegeneration and language disorders.

The scope of Frontiers in Language Sciences includes the study of the formal structure of language, processing and acquisition at different levels such as phonology, morphology, syntax, semantics, pragmatics and discourse. To understand language faculty, it has become increasingly important to examine how language processes unfold during child development, mature in adulthood and often decline in aging and dementia, and how these processes are altered in developmental, neurological and psychiatric disorders, such as aphasia, specific language impairment, dyslexia, dementia, and schizophrenia, among others, or how acquisition and processing and decay is modulated by multilingualism. In recent years, there have been impressive theoretical and methodological advances in this field, which have been accompanied by technical developments that have led to sophisticated methodological approaches, such as computational linguistics, large corpus analyses, computational modeling, experimental paradigms using behavioral methods (e.g., reaction times, accuracy and eye-tracking), the use of advanced neuroimaging techniques (e.g., ERPs, MEG and fMRI) to investigate the neural bases of language, and the use of cortical awake surgery stimulations and measurements. This has provided key insights into the mechanisms of language processing in infants and adults, monolinguals and bilinguals, clinical and other populations. Work in the language sciences has influenced many areas of inquiry ranging from neuroscience to education and philosophy. Thus, our section will provide a forum for research in the language sciences spanning all areas of inquiry using rigorous and state of the art research approaches.

This new journal fully dedicated to this wide-ranging and interdisciplinary field provides a broad scope covering important areas of research in the language sciences. We will begin with four important sections that will expanded in the next coming years. The four initial launch sections are Psycholinguistics, Bilingualism, Neurobiology of Language and Language Processing. Nonetheless we will publish papers and research topics on other areas such as language acquisition, language production, meaning, reading, dyslexia, etc.