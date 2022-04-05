Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Saarland University
Saarbrücken , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Psycholinguistics
Bielefeld University
Bielefeld , Germany
Associate Editor
Psycholinguistics
University of Münster
Münster , Germany
Associate Editor
Psycholinguistics
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin , China
Associate Editor
Psycholinguistics